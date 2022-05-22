Why Smithfield Just Recalled 185,000 Pounds Of Bacon Toppings
Bacon is a highly coveted food in the culinary world. It's used in dishes, both savory and sweet, and is most known for its place as a side amongst breakfast foods. And while it's often claimed to be bad for you, there are some health benefits to counteract bacon's negative stigma. From its high protein to low carb ratio, and its ability to put its eater at ease when stressed or frustrated, the benefits of eating bacon can certainly outweigh the risk, that is, if it's not expired or contaminated. And, like anything else, if it's eaten in modeation.
According to a study, as of 2020, "16.39 million Americans consumed 5 or more pounds of bacon" per year. If that is the amount credited to Americans, imagine how much more is sold annually around the world. And of all the brands that sell that bacon, Smithfields stands out as a true legend, selling more pork products than pretty much any company in the world. But recently the meat mogul has had some trouble keeping their packaging at bay, first with a recall of their pepperoni products in 2021, and now with their ready-to-eat bacon.
The cause for the Smithfield recall
The ready-to-eat bacon product from Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. was recently recalled by the company due to contamination by "extraneous materials, specifically metal." As of now, no other products are known to have been affected, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) suspects that other bacon products from the company may also be at risk of contamination and urges those who have purchased from Smithfields to keep an eye out for other recall alerts. Furthermore, the FSIS believes that the product, established as "EST. 27384," may have been used in the preparation of other meals and urges caution to that end.
The currently known contaminated items in question include ready-to-eat bacon produced on "various dates between Feb. 21, 2022, to Feb. 23, 2022, and March 3, 2022, to March 5, 2022." These items include 5-lb. packages of bacon topping and bacon crumbles labeled with "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY precooked bacon topping," "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY fully cooked bacon topping applewood smoked," "Smithfield precooked bacon topping," "MEMBER'S MARK fully cooked bacon crumbles," and "Smithfield fully cooked bacon crumbles." You can view the applicable lot codes and labels here.
Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries as of yet, but in an abundance of caution, consumers who have purchased the product are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Moreover, here's why you should clean your fridge after having recalled food in it.