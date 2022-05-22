Why Smithfield Just Recalled 185,000 Pounds Of Bacon Toppings

Bacon is a highly coveted food in the culinary world. It's used in dishes, both savory and sweet, and is most known for its place as a side amongst breakfast foods. And while it's often claimed to be bad for you, there are some health benefits to counteract bacon's negative stigma. From its high protein to low carb ratio, and its ability to put its eater at ease when stressed or frustrated, the benefits of eating bacon can certainly outweigh the risk, that is, if it's not expired or contaminated. And, like anything else, if it's eaten in modeation.

According to a study, as of 2020, "16.39 million Americans consumed 5 or more pounds of bacon" per year. If that is the amount credited to Americans, imagine how much more is sold annually around the world. And of all the brands that sell that bacon, Smithfields stands out as a true legend, selling more pork products than pretty much any company in the world. But recently the meat mogul has had some trouble keeping their packaging at bay, first with a recall of their pepperoni products in 2021, and now with their ready-to-eat bacon.