Dunkin' Enthusiasts Can't Wait To Get Their Hands On Its New Tumblers

Single-use coffee cups have come under fire in recent years over concerns about their host of negative environmental impacts. Disposable plastic iced coffee cups and plastic-lined hot paper cups utilize a lot of fossil fuels to create an item that will only be used a single time, and are usually made with type of plastics known as polyethylene and polypropylene, which are almost impossible to recycle, according to Food Print. As a result, these disposable cups tend to clog landfills, potentially leaking harmful chemicals into the surrounding ground and water.

But what can be done to help prevent that? One of the easiest ways to help limit the negative environmental consequences of single-use cups is to simply get into the habit of using your own, reusable coffee cup. Reusable cups can help save energy and cut down on waste. And now, Dunkin' is making it easier than ever for its fans to start this environmentally friendly habit with the launch of their newest line of colorful branded tumblers. The chain has just announced they will be selling new reusable coffee tumblers that are not only available in four bright, Dunkin' themed colors of pink, orange, purple, and white, but also come with fun, color-changing straws to complete the look (via Instagram).