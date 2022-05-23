Flipz's New Pretzel Snacks Are A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Crunchy and salty, hard pretzels are a classic snack that becomes next level when served with cheese or hummus and beer or wine. And, as far as snack foods go, they're pretty healthy: low in fat (but high in carbs) and clocking in at 163 calories for a 1.5-ounce serving, according to Healthline.
Hard pretzels have been around since the 19th century, per History, and somewhere along the line, people started adding some tasty twists to the ordinary salty snack. Nowadays, you can find everything from creatively seasoned pretzel minis to pretzel nuggets filled with mustard, cheese, peanut butter, and all manner of chocolate. Though there are times when a plain Jane savory pretzel gets the job done, what's not to like about salty and sweet chocolate-drenched pretzels? Flipz, a grab-and-go pretzel brand that's second on Mashed's ranking of 30 popular American snacks, has this department covered — even more so with the arrival of a new item.
These Flipz pretzel nuggets are covered in white fudge
Last year, Flipz earned "fanz" with its Stuff'D bite-size pretzel nuggets packed with peanut butter and coated in milk chocolate, per PennLive. Now, according to a press release sent to Mashed, a white fudge version is available. Ron's Food Reviews on YouTube approves of the new sweet and salty flavor combo, calling them a dangerous snack: "These are going to be a problem,” he says while munching. Look for them in 3.5-ounce packages ($2.99) and six-ounce resealable pouches ($3.79) at retailers nationwide.
For those who prefer their pretzels in the shape of a candy bar, the brand points out its recently launched Flipz Clusterz Pretzels & Caramel Bites Bars, a mouthful of a product that appears to have come out in 2021, much to the excitement of Facebook users. The "bars" are actually bite-size clusters that meld salty-crunchy pretzels with sweet caramel, topped off with a coating of milk chocolate. These seem like a natural for the supermarket checkout area, sold in small quantities for $1.19.