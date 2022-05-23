Flipz's New Pretzel Snacks Are A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Crunchy and salty, hard pretzels are a classic snack that becomes next level when served with cheese or hummus and beer or wine. And, as far as snack foods go, they're pretty healthy: low in fat (but high in carbs) and clocking in at 163 calories for a 1.5-ounce serving, according to Healthline.

Hard pretzels have been around since the 19th century, per History, and somewhere along the line, people started adding some tasty twists to the ordinary salty snack. Nowadays, you can find everything from creatively seasoned pretzel minis to pretzel nuggets filled with mustard, cheese, peanut butter, and all manner of chocolate. Though there are times when a plain Jane savory pretzel gets the job done, what's not to like about salty and sweet chocolate-drenched pretzels? Flipz, a grab-and-go pretzel brand that's second on Mashed's ranking of 30 popular American snacks, has this department covered — even more so with the arrival of a new item.