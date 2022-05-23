Trolli Is Giving Away $50,000 — Here's How To Enter

The candy makers at Trolli are at it again, having unveiled a new addition to the sour confection market. The brand's latest concoction to hit store shelves are chewy worms called Sour Bursting Crawlers. They appear to be very similar to Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers — but with the addition of "a gooey explosion of flavor inside," per the product listing. The sweet and sour "burst" the brand is referring to comes from cherry pineapple, strawberry grape, mango fruit punch, and blue raspberry-strawberry flavors. If you haven't yet sunk your teeth into these newfangled crawlers, they're available now at most typical retail outlets, such as grocery, convenience, and drug stores, per a company press release.

Despite being a nostalgic snack brand whose portfolio includes Peachie O's and classic gummy bears, Trolli says it has enjoyed consistent growth over the last three decades and reports a whopping 21.5% sales growth year-to-date versus last year. With foods from the 1990s making a comeback and the general sour candy concept on a steady rise in popularity, per Candy Industry, things appear to be looking good for Trolli economically.

That's presumably where the confectioner got the funds to offer up a big old cash prize — substantial enough to pay off student loans, buy a lot more candy, or whatever else a candy lover could want — for a new contest.