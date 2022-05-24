The Sweet Way An NYC Restaurant Surprised Sylvester Stallone

You don't need to be a "Rocky" fan to be familiar with Sylvester Stallone, nor to recognize the famous scene from the franchise in which his character, underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, races up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art while the film's iconic theme song, "Gonna Fly Now," plays triumphantly in the background. The actor, now in his mid-70s, may or may not be through with his "Rocky" days, but he's by no means cloistering himself in a Palm Beach mansion. On the contrary, he's in his hometown of New York filming for his Paramount+ debut, "Tulsa King." Per Variety, the limited series will star Stallone as a mafia captain who, after being exiled to Oklahoma following his release from prison, helms a new crime family with a hodgepodge of "unlikely" members.

Still, it seems fans of Stallone will never tire of reminding him of the project that made him a household name. The actor treated his daughters and his production crew to a celebratory evening of Italian food at NYC restaurant Fresco by Scotto on Wednesday, per People, and the kitchen showed him some love with a sweet surprise.