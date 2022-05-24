KFC Is Celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee With A Royal Chicken Offering

Have you made arrangements to attend any of the many events in the United Kingdom surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee? We haven't either, truth be told, but we've been watching from afar as London makes preparations and puts on the Ritz to celebrate the queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne in grand fashion (via Forbes).

Four days of events are planned to mark the monarch's historic milestone, including a pageantry-filled birthday parade, a "service of Thanksgiving" at St. Paul's Cathedral, and a day of thoroughbred horse racing followed by a "Platinum Party at the Palace." Plus, there'll be street parties and Big Jubilee Lunches across the land — and well beyond it.

It's not clear what events the 96-year-old queen will be able to attend as her kingdom parties over Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend. In recent months she has canceled trips and appearances, tested positive for COVID-19, been hospitalized, and experienced some mobility issues. As People notes, she is often photographed using a cane to help her get around.

Plenty of treats are no doubt in store for Her Majesty in the coming days — perhaps she'll end up enjoying the Coronation Chicken Tower Burger KFC has created in her honor.