KFC Is Celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee With A Royal Chicken Offering
Have you made arrangements to attend any of the many events in the United Kingdom surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee? We haven't either, truth be told, but we've been watching from afar as London makes preparations and puts on the Ritz to celebrate the queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne in grand fashion (via Forbes).
Four days of events are planned to mark the monarch's historic milestone, including a pageantry-filled birthday parade, a "service of Thanksgiving" at St. Paul's Cathedral, and a day of thoroughbred horse racing followed by a "Platinum Party at the Palace." Plus, there'll be street parties and Big Jubilee Lunches across the land — and well beyond it.
It's not clear what events the 96-year-old queen will be able to attend as her kingdom parties over Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend. In recent months she has canceled trips and appearances, tested positive for COVID-19, been hospitalized, and experienced some mobility issues. As People notes, she is often photographed using a cane to help her get around.
Plenty of treats are no doubt in store for Her Majesty in the coming days — perhaps she'll end up enjoying the Coronation Chicken Tower Burger KFC has created in her honor.
KFC's Coronation Chicken Tower Burger is available only in the U.K.
According to the Mirror, KFC's Platinum Jubilee menu offering, especially fit for a beloved, long-ruling queen who eats somewhat simply, features an original recipe chicken breast filet topped with cheese, lettuce, "coronation mayonnaise,” and a golden crown of hash brown potatoes, all held together with a toasted sesame seed bun. It doesn't officially land on KFC menus until May 30, and it's available for a very limited time: one week. The coronation burger flies off June 5, or before that if it happens to sell out.
In addition to this limited timeline, the Coronation Chicken Tower Burger is available only at select KFC locations in the U.K. — 11 of them, to be exact. The sandwiches cost £5.49 at participating locations and £6.99 when ordered via Deliveroo (an online food ordering platform).
For those not up on their British food history, KFC's special offering is a deep-fried spin on Coronation Chicken, a sort of chicken salad created for Her Majesty's coronation luncheon in 1953 (via Food Network). The now-classic dish includes shredded or chunked chicken and a creamy dressing flavored with Indian spices.