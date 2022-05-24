Miller Lite's Newest Product Is Made For Summer Cookouts

An ice cold Miller Lite is something a beer drinker might reach for on a hot summer evening while tending to the grill. Other than that, though, people may not think of beer as something they need for outdoor cooking (well, besides maybe for simmering bratwurst in beer before grilling it). But it seems like Miller Lite is hoping that's about to change. The brewer has just announced a new grilling product — and thirsty customers will want to reach for something else entirely, since this Miller Lite item isn't for drinking.

It's Miller Lite Beercoal, and though you might still be confused after hearing the name, it's exactly what it sounds like: Miller Lite-infused charcoal. "Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," said Miller Lite director of marketing Anne Pando, explaining why the company decided to fuse beer and charcoal into one, in a press release. How'd they do it? In order to make sure that the charcoal actually imparts a Miller Lite flavor to the food cooking on the grates above, the beer is actually reduced to concentrate its flavor before coating the briquettes. Then, when the grill is fired up, the smoldering coals release a Miller Lite smoke that supposedly infuses food with the essence of beer.