Miller Lite's Newest Product Is Made For Summer Cookouts
An ice cold Miller Lite is something a beer drinker might reach for on a hot summer evening while tending to the grill. Other than that, though, people may not think of beer as something they need for outdoor cooking (well, besides maybe for simmering bratwurst in beer before grilling it). But it seems like Miller Lite is hoping that's about to change. The brewer has just announced a new grilling product — and thirsty customers will want to reach for something else entirely, since this Miller Lite item isn't for drinking.
It's Miller Lite Beercoal, and though you might still be confused after hearing the name, it's exactly what it sounds like: Miller Lite-infused charcoal. "Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," said Miller Lite director of marketing Anne Pando, explaining why the company decided to fuse beer and charcoal into one, in a press release. How'd they do it? In order to make sure that the charcoal actually imparts a Miller Lite flavor to the food cooking on the grates above, the beer is actually reduced to concentrate its flavor before coating the briquettes. Then, when the grill is fired up, the smoldering coals release a Miller Lite smoke that supposedly infuses food with the essence of beer.
Beercoal will only be available for a limited time
This beer-infused charcoal will only be available for a limited time. Curious grillers can head to MillerLiteBeerCoal.com on May 24 to grab a 4-pound bag, which costs $11.99 plus the cost of shipping. Miller will be doing several product drops through May 27, which is a very limited-time offer indeed.
Miller Lite's Instagram post announcing the new product brought out its fans en masse to discuss Beercoal. "But are you going to call it 'Griller Lite'????" joked one commenter. "The grill gonna be Miller lit this summer," said another. While most of the comments were positive and excited, some people weren't convinced. "Is this another product that you make ten of, sell out immediately, and then never make again?" asked one. Based on its response to this user, it seems that the company is hoping the additional product drops will help solve such availability issues.