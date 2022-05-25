Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Cake Pan

It's no secret that people who shop at Aldi are low-key obsessed with the brand. Its affordable prices have helped it successfully expand into the United States over the past few years, and now, there's an Aldi around almost every corner. Shoppers across the U.S. have grown attached to the store's brands and prices, which have remained surprisingly low during a time when inflation has generally caused grocery prices to skyrocket.

Though Aldi doesn't always carry the same store brands you're used to seeing, it does carry some items that are not available in other grocery chains. There are a number of Aldi items with cult followings, including frozen cocktails, orange mimosa wine, and even off-brand Girl Scout cookies.

Besides food products, the grocery chain sells everything from shoes to baking pans, and an Instagram account dedicated to all things Aldi recently revealed that one fan-favorite cake pan is making a comeback.