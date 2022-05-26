You Can Win A Year's Worth Of Dairy-Free Cheese. Here's How To Enter

If you love cheese (and who doesn't?), you've probably heard a lot of cheesy puns by now. Everything's better with cheddar. What a friend we have in cheeses. Do you brie-lieve in magic? Have a gouda day!

National Cheese Day is June 4, and it's a day to celebrate cheeses big and small, as well as cheeses that aren't cheeses in the traditional sense at all. Not everyone can eat dairy cheese, and vegan cheese alternatives are growing in, well, eatership, and have made their presence known on grocery store shelves (per Eater).

Most of us are likely to mark National Cheese Day with pizza, macaroni and cheese, charcuterie boards, and other foods made with cheddar, mozzarella, and good old American cheese. After all, these are America's varieties, per YouGovAmerica. But those who are vegan, lactose intolerant, or allergic to dairy don't have to miss the party. In fact, one dairy-free cheese brand is celebrating the occasion with a giveaway that will deliver a year of cheesy goodness to one lover of plant-based cheese.