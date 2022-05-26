How Chili's Wants To Make Working In A Restaurant Easier

The ability to multitask is a necessary skill for working at many a restaurant. Servers at dining establishments can have a lot on their plates, including duties like taking orders, refilling drinks, and clearing tables, just to name a few. The demands of waiting tables can be so pervasive they follow restaurant workers into their dreams. According to Mental Floss, nightmares about being in the weeds are so common among waitstaff that they even have their own nickname — "waitmares."

Well, one restaurant is trying to offload a portion of that stress (and maybe help its employees sleep better) by getting its workers some help from an unexpected source. Chili's has hired Rita to work at 51 of its locations. If you think that doesn't sound humanly possible, then you're onto something. According to Forbes, Rita is not an ambitious waitress who will spend most of her time commuting, but a restaurant robot brought to "life" by Bear Robotics, and the types of tasks Rita can take on are pretty impressive.