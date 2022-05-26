The Restaurant Trend That Keeps Diners Coming Back

New and continuing trends have been sparking in restaurants and franchises for years thanks to the emergence of food TV and social media platforms which have helped to spark excitement and buzz over whatever is popular at the time. In the past few years we've seen many things rise in popularity, like the increasing excitement over the charcuterie and cheese board, the subsequent candy board trend on Reddit, and the TikTok cereal trends.

Restaurant menus have evolved to elevate the dining experience and now afford more options to those with dietary restrictions like celiac or gluten intolerance, lactose issues, and veganism. Eateries have also been adding QR codes to optimize the ordering process and prevent germ spread as a response to COVID-19. But that's not all: According to Restaurant Dive, analysts predict that other trends will continue to be fostered including the emergence of time-saving tech systems, simplification of menus, increased wage hikes, and more. Despite all these positive changes, there is one trending practice that sticks out as the key reason customers have been returning to restaurants and storefronts alike.