Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Stocking Up On Its 'Hurricane Popcorn'

Ah, popcorn. Name a better movie snack — we'll wait. Whether you are at the cinema, going to a drive-in movie theater, or simply curling up on the couch at home, popcorn is always a good idea. Airy, crunchy, and drenched in butter, what more could you want in a late-night snack?

One of the best things about this versatile food? Popcorn appeals to both sweet and savory snackers alike. From crispy caramel varieties to cheesy choices, there's a flavor out there that matches every flavor profile. Not to mention, there's also a wide variety of popcorn brands each targeted at a different type of consumers (these are the best and worst microwave popcorn brands to buy at the grocery store). While Newman's Own butter popcorn is perfect for traditionalists, Nori Sesame popcorn is a great-go for adventurous eaters who want to try something new, according to Women's Health. One of the latest popcorn brands to enter the market is Trader Joe's Hula Cruncha Popcorn & Rice Cracker Mix and customers can't seem to get enough of it (via Instagram).