Church's Chicken Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Menu Item

One common marketing ploy used by fast food restaurants is to take away popular menu items, then bring them back to great fanfare. Taco Bell does it all the time, most recently with the ultra-popular Mexican Pizza. Others love to incorporate limited-time-only offerings to generate buzz and get those customers on site, "while supplies last." For example, Long John Silvers has been known to peddle "lobster bites" at select locations, Wendy's sometimes has a "hot honey chicken biscuit" on its menu, and the Brisket Bacon 'N Beef Dip is a popular choice at Arby's when it's available, per Finance Buzz. Of course, everyone knows about pumpkin spice flavored everything at Starbucks during the fall months.

In essence, nothing makes people want something more than the sheer fact that they can't get it any time they want. Think of it as food items playing hard to get. Now, Church's Chicken has gotten in on the action, with the re-emergence of a popular menu item.