Why Wendy's Might Soon Undergo A Corporate Takeover

The restaurant industry has been under a fair amount of pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic fallout. Wendy's, in particular, has been on something of a rollercoaster ride of late. Until 2021, the Dave Thomas-founded home of the square burger had been straggling behind the respective number one and number two fast food burger chains, McDonald's and Burger King. Then Wendy's briefly surged ahead of Burger King to take the number two spot, per Forbes, which, a year ago, noted Wendy's sales had increased during 2020 by nearly 5% while Burger King's dropped just over that much. Wendy's has since lost ground, however, according to Franchise Times, which noted that the first quarter numbers for all three chains are out, and Wendy's is once again bringing up the rear.

Nevertheless, Wendy's has expressed pride in its systemwide performance in 2021, during which it opened 200 new restaurants and saw a significant increase in its operating margins (per a March 1, 2022, press release). But that doesn't address the reality of Wendy's share prices, which have dipped low enough in recent weeks to seemingly, albeit not paradoxically, justify what analysts refer to as a "buy" opportunity for investors, per CNN Money. Indeed, that's precisely what Wendy's biggest shareholder has been up to, as it disclosed in a May 24 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Now it looks like a corporate takeover may be afoot.