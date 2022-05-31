Here's What You Need To Know About The Strawberry Recall

Berry season is in full swing, but one recall might have fruit fans hitting the pause button. This is all per a recent U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) investigation of certain strawberries, which have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak across three states.

The hepatitis A virus, which causes the liver to become inflamed, is no picnic and can cause severe illness and even hospitalization. Fortunately, it normally isn't life-threatening, says the NHS. Anyone who's super concerned about contracting it can look into getting the vaccine to prevent it.

The virus is mostly spread via person-to-person contact, but hepatitis A can also spread through exposure to feces-tainted food or water, per MedlinePlus. So, if someone who has hepatitis A has prepared/packaged your food, or if the food was washed in sewage-contaminated water, you're at higher risk for the virus. It's also more likely in areas with a lack of access to clean drinking water. As a result, raw or unpeeled fruits and veggies, like strawberries, are some of the usual suspects for transmission. All together now: ewwwww.