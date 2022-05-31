Why Walmart Wants To Snag College Graduates For 6-Figure Salaries

This summer, retail giant Walmart is creating a new talent pipeline for new college graduates, who will need to bring their recent degree and positive personality to the table.

It is known that the consumer goods company is one of the largest employers in the United States (via Disfold). Not to mention, it provides a wealth of benefits for its corporate employees, including gym memberships and a "401(k) plan with a 6% match," according to its website. However, Walmart employees also have to deal with difficult customers and unhappiness with management. Some employees have taken to Reddit about challenges they've faced with the latter.

One user, @Lark_vi_Britannia, commented on a Reddit thread titled, "Why is Walmart known for bad management?" that "the manager never properly learns how to be an Assistant Manager because the store processes are so [effed] up that an entire day is spent doing notes and putting out fires instead of touring departments with department managers and making your areas better."

Notably, the company's new College2Career program not only seeks to bring in new talent with a view toward training them to become managers down the line.