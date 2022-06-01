One Beer Brand Has An Unusual Plan To Help Couples Get Married

The first stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic brought many realizations to light for people acclimating to life in lockdown. Those who lived alone may have been shocked to find that they crave social interaction more than they thought. The constituents of "The Great Resignation" may have been faced with a desire for a career change. And others — many, many others — may have realized that they want to marry their partners. According to The New York Times, marriage and proposal rates soared during quarantine months, echoing a trend that links mass matrimony to disasters that remind us of our own mortality. "Getting married during a pandemic feels like a guarantee of safety and stability," a marriage and family therapist told the paper.

Even with relaxed mask and vaccine mandates, the pandemic isn't behind us yet. In fact, the BA.2 subvariant may be sweeping in to replace omicron, per NBC News. With that said, the droves of couples who held off their wedding ceremonies until the COVID waters settled are now causing a major swell in the wedding industry, per a Wedding Report market update. For those who don't mind breaking from their original plans as wedding vendors close up their books, an unlikely business is coming to save the day: Miller High Life. With its new Officiants of High Life program, the "Champagne of Beers" is making wedding officials out of beer lovers.