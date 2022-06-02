Chick-Fil-A Is Testing Out A Major Change To Its Delivery Methods
Modern technology is pretty incredible. It's allowed us to send people to outer space, drive cars without using our hands, and now, it's about to potentially change the way food is delivered — forever.
Ordering delivery has always been one of the best parts of takeout. Not only do you not have to cook, but you don't even need to get out of your pajamas to get your order. Since the pandemic, food delivery has been popularized and modified even more, with many drivers simply leaving the order on the front steps — no contact needed. The best food delivery services of 2022 can make your life so simple, but now, "contactless" is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Fast-casual brand Chick-fil-A has made a name for itself through its excellent customer service and even better fried chicken. Now, though, the chain is turning heads for its newest innovative delivery service: robot delivery. According to QSR, robot delivery drivers are being tested at two Chick-fil-A locations in Texas. Here's how the new robots work — and why they might be the next best thing in food delivery.
Chick-fil-A is using robots to deliver food
If you see a three-wheeled robot cruising down the side of the road, don't pay much attention to it — it's likely just Chick-fil-A delivering meals to hungry patrons. Per QSR, the chicken chain has partnered with Refraction AI to create driverless delivery robots, taking contactless delivery to the next level.
The robots won't occupy the road, rather, they'll stay on the side or in the bike lane. Customers will be kept aware of their order via text message, and upon the robot's arrival, they'll be sent a code to open the robot and grab their order. Perhaps the best part of the robot's existence is its environmental benefits. QSR reports that the robots consume 80% less energy than a car, and they'll lower carbon emissions by 90% (compared to using a vehicle). Plus, they save money in that they do not require delivery drivers. The robots have only recently begun their tests, so it's unclear when they might pop up in other places around the country.