Chick-Fil-A Is Testing Out A Major Change To Its Delivery Methods

Modern technology is pretty incredible. It's allowed us to send people to outer space, drive cars without using our hands, and now, it's about to potentially change the way food is delivered — forever.

Ordering delivery has always been one of the best parts of takeout. Not only do you not have to cook, but you don't even need to get out of your pajamas to get your order. Since the pandemic, food delivery has been popularized and modified even more, with many drivers simply leaving the order on the front steps — no contact needed. The best food delivery services of 2022 can make your life so simple, but now, "contactless" is about to take on a whole new meaning.

Fast-casual brand Chick-fil-A has made a name for itself through its excellent customer service and even better fried chicken. Now, though, the chain is turning heads for its newest innovative delivery service: robot delivery. According to QSR, robot delivery drivers are being tested at two Chick-fil-A locations in Texas. Here's how the new robots work — and why they might be the next best thing in food delivery.