Costco Shoppers Are Swooning Over Its New Almond Nut Mix

Almonds are a great way to get a heart-healthy boost of antioxidants, fiber, protein, and healthy fats in your diet. In fact, regularly eating almonds has been linked to a number of health benefits, including lowering LDL cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, helping maintain a healthy weight, and improving heart and bone health, according to WebMD. And now, the new Hoody's Almond Lover's mix, which is on sale at participating Costco warehouses nationwide, is giving shoppers a tasty, indulgent way to enjoy some almond goodness.

This tasty snack mix packs a protein-filled punch of blanched almonds and roasted, salted almonds, along with a decadent kick of sweetness with the addition of almonds covered in both dark and white chocolate — and coconut macaroon flavored almonds for the finishing touch (via Instagram). Understandably, almond lovers can't seem to get enough of this sweet and salty treat. One fan even took to Instagram to promote the arrival of the new snack mix. "Almond Lovers Mix! #costco #costcodoesitagain" @costco_doesitagain captioned a picture of the new snack mix on Costco's shelves.