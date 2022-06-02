Costco Shoppers Are Swooning Over Its New Almond Nut Mix
Almonds are a great way to get a heart-healthy boost of antioxidants, fiber, protein, and healthy fats in your diet. In fact, regularly eating almonds has been linked to a number of health benefits, including lowering LDL cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, helping maintain a healthy weight, and improving heart and bone health, according to WebMD. And now, the new Hoody's Almond Lover's mix, which is on sale at participating Costco warehouses nationwide, is giving shoppers a tasty, indulgent way to enjoy some almond goodness.
This tasty snack mix packs a protein-filled punch of blanched almonds and roasted, salted almonds, along with a decadent kick of sweetness with the addition of almonds covered in both dark and white chocolate — and coconut macaroon flavored almonds for the finishing touch (via Instagram). Understandably, almond lovers can't seem to get enough of this sweet and salty treat. One fan even took to Instagram to promote the arrival of the new snack mix. "Almond Lovers Mix! #costco #costcodoesitagain" @costco_doesitagain captioned a picture of the new snack mix on Costco's shelves.
Costco's new Almond Lovers Mix received rave reviews online
Many of @costco_doesitagain's followers were quick to chime in, singing the praises of the new Almond Lovers Mix. "So good! I'm not even a big coconut fan and thought these were amazing," one user replied to the Instagram post. "These are SOOOO good, almost through our 2nd jar," agreed one follower, while another joked, "Hello, killer of my calorie deficit." Another user added, "I gotta get some of these!!! Almonds are the only ones I can have," celebrated @_bugsy_g.
This isn't the first Hoody's product to turn heads at Costco, either. Recently, the Peanut Butter Chocolate snack mix at Costco also had tongues wagging online, as many fans took to social media to rave about the sweet and salty mix of chocolate, peanuts, and peanut butter. This mix racked up quite a few heart-eye emojis on Instagram, with one user calling it "dangerously good!" So, based on these social media responses, it certainly appears that Costco has a winner on its hands with its line of popular Hoody's snack mixes.