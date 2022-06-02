The Unexpected Ingredient One Company Is Adding To Ice Cream

The smell is unmistakable. Caramelized waffle cones, rich vanilla, and a mild potpourri of sweat from the droves of ice cream-crazed customers waft through the air within a 500-foot radius of any given Salt & Straw outpost, whose lines have a habit of snaking around the block. The Portland, Oregon-based chain, which has trickled into 27 shops across four states since its 2011 founding, has come a long way from its origins as a food cart on Alberta Avenue, now having earned accolades from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, and President Joe Biden (per The Hollywood Reporter).

In keeping with the small town from where it came, the brand is bent on working with independent farmers and chefs in its respective locales, using locally beloved ingredients to craft "taste-provoking" scoops. Even its standard flavors go beyond your average chocolate and vanilla, with options like Arbequina Olive Oil (Oprah's favorite, for the record), Pear and Blue Cheese, and vegan Marionberry Coconut Sorbet. The real draw for Salt & Straw fans, however, is the brand's infamously daring seasonal flavors. (We'll never, ever forget the pork blood ice cream with optional coconut-crusted bugs on top that the brand scooped up for Halloween one year.)

With summer on the horizon, Salt & Straw's latest flavor lineup is a Summer Picnic Series inspired by the platonic ideal of a smorgasbord in the park. One flavor, in particular, uses a surprising ingredient you wouldn't think to put in a dessert.