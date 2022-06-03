Why Food Labels Have Consumers Asking Where The Meat Is

Technology is growing in the food industry, and we don't just mean robots taking fast food orders. It's also shaping what foods we can eat. Cell-based cultivated meat was introduced in 2013 by Dutch scientist Mark Post, according to The Guardian. The pharmacologist utilized 20,000 muscle fibers from a cow that were carefully grown into the shape of a hamburger.

Environmental factors were what drove the scientist to make this alternative, high-tech form of meat. EarthSave states that 2,500 gallons of water and 12 pounds of grain are just a few of the many components needed to produce one pound of feedlot beef. The production of cultivated meat uses significantly less of those resources, but that doesn't mean there isn't some drawbacks, including its initial high costs — a pound of cultivated chicken cost as much as $7.70 at one point (via New Atlas).

As cultivated meat continues to spread throughout the food market, it has caused some more controversy, including how it's labeled in stores.