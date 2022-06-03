Why Eating Out Is Becoming Even More Expensive

In some restaurants, they're known as "non-cash adjustments," per The Wall Street Journal. Others on Twitter say they could be labelled "LWgeSC" or "living wage surcharge." Some places have referred to these extra costs as an "employment wellness surcharge," per MinnPost, "kitchen appreciation," or even just plain "surcharge." But no matter how they're being labelled, there are extra charges being tacked onto your restaurant bill these days, and they appear to be here to stay.

Asking customers to pay extra for items that were once free — like tea or ice — isn't new. In fact, the tweet calling out a restaurant for its "LWgeSC" goes back to 2018. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a COVID-19 surcharge of around 5% was spotted in some restaurants as a way to help offset financial losses due to "rising food prices and limited restaurant capacity," per Delish.

But thanks to rising inflation and a tight labor market, along with higher credit card charges courtesy of Mastercard and Visa, The Wall Street Journal says many restauranteurs would rather slap on surcharges than raise the prices on individual menu items. As Boston seafood restaurant owner Kathy Siddell tells the business publication, "Our costs have increased exponentially, but there's just a certain amount that someone's going to pay for a lobster roll."