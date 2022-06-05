Totino's And FaZe Clan Will Release A Pizza Roll Flavor That Fans Have Been Asking For

Pizza rolls have long found a home in the world of video gamers. Perhaps it has something to do with the ease with which the bite-size snacks can be popped into a mouth while allowing a player to maintain working a controller with their other hand. Or, maybe it has more to do with the short amount of time pizza rolls take to cook, taking little time away from tactical strategy building. In any case, the connection between pizza rolls and e-games continues to be buoyed by cross-marketing campaigns.

In the past, pizza roll-maker Totino's has had partnerships with the publishers behind such popular games as "Gears of War," "Assassin's Creed," and "Call of Duty" (via Esports Insider). According to a press release posted on Business Wire, the snack brand is in the middle of a multi-year partnership with another big name in gaming, FaZe Clan. Last year that partnership released Pizza Roll Minis, smaller versions of the standard pizza rolls that come in heat-and-eat pouches (via Hype Beast). Now, the two companies are announcing yet another new product, and the news could make some fans very happy.