Gordon Ramsay's Juicy Play On 50 Shades Of Grey Has Fans Cracking Up

Gordon Ramsay is not known as one to easily give out compliments — but when he does, they sure are memorable. The "Hell's Kitchen" host recently threw out a cinematic reference when reacting to a fan's TikTok, and people in the comments of his duetted video went absolutely wild for it.

On March 11, @cheatmeats on TikTok posted a video of him creating a "loaded porchetta," which is essentially a traditional Italian pork roast stuffed with extra meat (via Christina's Cucina). The chef guided the watcher through scoring the pork meat to seasoning it and then stuffing it with tenderloin, garlic, and bay leaf. He then rolled his creation and coated it with more seasonings, before baking it.

The video was accompanied by George Michael's "Careless Whisper," which is frequently used as the backdrop music in popular films, such as "Deadpool" and "A Night At The Roxbury" (via CinemaBlend). This tune can be used for comedic relief or to capture more racy scenes. This definitely makes it versatile and a great addition to the over-the-top cooking video, which Chef Ramsay had an equally juicy reference for.