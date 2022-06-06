Aldi's New Frozen Acai Bowls Have Shoppers Excited

"The berry açaí bowl is so good!" one Instagram user raved under the Instagram post, while another user agreed, "I loved the açaí berry bowl it was soo good wish it was bigger."

"Those bowls are calling my name," joked another user. And this isn't the first time these tasty berry bowls have turned heads online. When they made their triumphant return to Aldi store shelves last summer, they received a similar welcome. "Açaí bowls at Aldi! I loved these last time Aldi had them & I'm so excited they are back!" @adventuresinaldi posted on Instagram. Their followers were also delighted by this sweet, fruity frozen find. "They were soooo good! I liked the blueberry and strawberry one so much!" one user agreed.

However, some users did have one big problem with the acai bowls: the sugar. "Sugar is high," @grasslady24 remarked on another Instagram post, while another user agreed that it was "sugar overload." While these Aldi berry bowls do contain a fair amount of sugar, at around 26 grams per serving, that doesn't appear to be a concern for many fans of the tasty snack (via My Net Diary). In fact, some feel that it could be even sweeter, like @allthingsjas_3, who recommended, "I get these and add the Aldi hazelnut spread."

Aldi shoppers are ultimately divided on these acai bowls. Nevertheless, no matter how they like to enjoy it, these frozen acai bowls don't appear to be losing much popularity with Aldi fans any time soon.