Aldi's New Frozen Acai Bowls Have Shoppers Excited
Acai. While it might be hard to pronounce (the correct way is ah-sah-EE), this berry has a number of health benefits that make it worth it to learn its name. The colorful fruit is loaded with healthy antioxidants and has been linked to a number of improved health outcomes, including lowered cholesterol, improved brain function and memory, and even a reduced risk of developing cancer, according to Healthline. And now, Aldi is giving its customers the chance to enjoy all the benefits of this healthy berry in a quick and convenient, not to mention tasty, way with the return of its popular organic acai bowls.
Aldi's Simply Nature frozen acai bowls are completely organic and come in two different flavorful varieties. The Simply Nature Tropical Acai Bowl includes refreshing mango, juicy pineapple, and crunchy granola, while the Berry Acai Bowl comes with sweet strawberries, antioxidant-packed blueberries, and granola (via Instagram). And based on the positive social media reviews these bowls have been racking up online, both of these versions seem to be a hit with Aldi shoppers. The popular Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds couldn't resist including news of the frozen acai bowls' return, and the post certainly got some of the account's followers excited.
Aldi's frozen acai bowls have turned heads online
"The berry açaí bowl is so good!" one Instagram user raved under the Instagram post, while another user agreed, "I loved the açaí berry bowl it was soo good wish it was bigger."
"Those bowls are calling my name," joked another user. And this isn't the first time these tasty berry bowls have turned heads online. When they made their triumphant return to Aldi store shelves last summer, they received a similar welcome. "Açaí bowls at Aldi! I loved these last time Aldi had them & I'm so excited they are back!" @adventuresinaldi posted on Instagram. Their followers were also delighted by this sweet, fruity frozen find. "They were soooo good! I liked the blueberry and strawberry one so much!" one user agreed.
However, some users did have one big problem with the acai bowls: the sugar. "Sugar is high," @grasslady24 remarked on another Instagram post, while another user agreed that it was "sugar overload." While these Aldi berry bowls do contain a fair amount of sugar, at around 26 grams per serving, that doesn't appear to be a concern for many fans of the tasty snack (via My Net Diary). In fact, some feel that it could be even sweeter, like @allthingsjas_3, who recommended, "I get these and add the Aldi hazelnut spread."
Aldi shoppers are ultimately divided on these acai bowls. Nevertheless, no matter how they like to enjoy it, these frozen acai bowls don't appear to be losing much popularity with Aldi fans any time soon.