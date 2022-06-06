Aldi's Newest Frozen Food Offering Is Just In Time For Grilling Season

Not everyone was convinced that the Grill Master Collection is a great value. "$8.90 a pound over all. If it was all steaks maybe but burger and chicken fillers make it a no go for me," said one Redditor on the Aldi subreddit, saying they would pay "Maybe around $50 or so if the steaks were prime and not choice." They might have a point: The real difference between cheap and expensive steak often comes down to the grade of the meat. The boneless beef ribeye steaks, boneless New York strip steaks, and bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks included in Aldi's box are all choice cuts, and though they're not prime, they're also higher quality than select.

That user received some pushback on their cost assessment. "Where the f*** are you finding average prime meat at $8.90/lb for various cuts?" one user asked. Another person pointed out that the box is a good value compared with other variety boxes of meat for grilling. "I looked at getting an Omaha Steaks box for my dad for Father's Day and it was $140 for less meat. This is a great deal for Father's Day when compared for Omaha Steaks," said one commenter, while another defended the price point, saying, "I think it's more of a convenience versus a bargain."

Customers will have to decide for themselves where the value lies, but they'll have to act quick, as this item is a seasonal Aldi Find.