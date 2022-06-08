Jeffree Star's Latest Food Controversy, Explained

Star has entered the meat industry, as he has decided to raise and slaughter yaks for a new business venture called, "Star Yak Meat." Star formally answered questions about this endeavor on his YouTube account, in a video titled, "The TRUTH About the Star Yak Ranch!"

Star explained that on his ranch in Wyoming, he tends to yaks that fall into one of two buckets — yaks that are pets and yaks that are raised for food. While the yaks who are pets have names and roam on a private part of Star's lot, the yaks who will be slaughtered are unnamed and are only fed grass (via Insider). While this is on our list of exotic meats you should try before you die, some don't agree.

In the comment section of the Influencer's YouTube video, he received some criticism from the plant-based community, as his cosmetic company is vegan and cruelty-free. "It is so sad that they end up slaughtered. I know you and others eat meat so if they don't eat the yaks they will eat some poor other animal," commented one user. While some are unhappy over the fate of the Yaks, others in the comments are applauding Star's new venture.

Star says that moving to Wyoming is what inspired the launch and stated how his makeup company and this business are separate entities. Furthermore, Star states that he's adopted the farm-to-table lifestyle since his move, and he is sharing that through "Star Yak Meat."