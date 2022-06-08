Burger King Just Trolled Apple's iOS 16 Update On Twitter

In this day and age, there's very little predictability in the world. With not a lot of things we can count on, there's a certain comfort knowing that an Apple iOs update is always just around the corner. While these updates don't roll out like clockwork, they have increased dramatically over the last decade. According to Venture Beat, iOS was updated an impressive 15 times in 2017. With the latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users can expect some desirable new features, according to Insider.

Have you ever sent a text in the heat of the moment and immediately regretted it? Or sent a message to the wrong person? The worst part about this oh-so-relatable blunder is the agonizing moment right after the fact, knowing there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. Well, all of that's about to change. With the latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users will have the power to edit, and even unsend, texts with iMessage. This new feature will come with a time limit — users will have 15 minutes to either change a text or remove it from a thread completely.

Now that news of this latest technological development has reached the internet, one unexpected company has things to say about it. Or, more accurately, jokes to make about it. In a recent Twitter post, Burger King trolled the latest iOS features, only to receive some clapbacks of its own.