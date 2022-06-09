Johnny Depp Just Racked Up A Huge Bill At A UK Indian Restaurant

Johnny Depp's lavish spending during a visit to an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England Monday night might have been seen as part of a victory lap, coming just a week after a verdict was rendered in the defamation trial between the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard (via BBC). Or, perhaps, it was just an example of a celebrity with a bizarre food habit, if you can call extravagant tipping bizarre.

Neither the jaw-dropping tab at the restaurant nor the generous tip were particularly unusual, according to a Business Insider report in which Depp tops a list of the best tippers in Hollywood. Once, when in Chicago for the premiere of his film "Public Enemies," the actor threw down $4,000 in gratuity for a $4,400 bill at Gibson's Steakhouse.

Of course, anecdotes about celebrities' tipping habits — however generous on one end of the spectrum or miserly on the other — paint an incomplete picture. For example, Russel Crowe is ranked the sixth-best tipper, reportedly leaving £600 at a Welsh pub in 2009. Four years earlier, though, he was arrested in a SoHo hotel for allegedly hurling a phone at a front desk clerk (per The New York Times). Depp is not listed among the best tippers (yet) according to The Richest, where rapper 50 Cent occupies the number one spot for dropping a reported $30,000 at a Burger King drive-thru in.