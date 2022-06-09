Uber Eats Just Launched A Huge Initiative To Bring You Your Favorite Foods

If you find yourself craving a certain food you might have enjoyed when you were on the road, there's now an app that can fix that — and it's one you might have had on your smartphone all along. Earlier this week, Uber Eats launched a new service that allows restaurants located in one end of the country to deliver to fans anywhere in the continental United States. The company says the new Nationwide shipping button allows you to place an order and have it delivered to you via FedEx.

It might sound innovative, but Uber Eats appears to be a bit late to the game. Restaurant Dive says that both DoorDash and Goldbelly have been offering the same service since last year. Still, Uber's head of U.S. and Canada merchant operations, Yadavan Mahendraraj, is confident there's room for Uber Eats in what can only be described as a niche market. "In this specific channel, Goldbelly is definitely the name that's out there. We're trying to be the partner of choice for merchants. What we're there to provide for them is omnichannel solutions — any way your eaters want to buy from you, we're here for it."

Uber Eats Nationwide is definitely not something you'd turn to without some serious planning, especially since deliveries appear to take between five to seven days to fulfill. But Mahendra is convinced there will be demand, particularly from those who are looking to enjoy a taste of something they will have had before.