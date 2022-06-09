Costco's Layered Keto Brownie Might Not Be A Tasty Dessert Swap

Costco's Keto Layered Brownies, which are made with rich chocolate flavor and creamy peanut and almond butter, are completely grain, gluten, and GMO-free, and contain 5 grams of protein and just 3 net carbs per serving (via My Groovy Buys). Many keto fans were quick to comment on Instagram with their own rave reviews of the indulgent, yet low-carb, treat. "These are very good," one user replied. And while some liked the flavor, others found their healthy ingredients to be a plus. "No sugar?? I'd love to try these," a second user wrote.

However, they were not a hit with everyone, with some shoppers in the comments calling them "awful." Other users agreed that these Keto Layered Brownies missed the mark. "They are a No. Been sitting in my cabinet..." a user replied, while another user agreed, saying, "No taste to them. Try something else!"

"Tried these and they are not good," someone else concurred. "We liked them. I think people don't prefer them because they are not super sweet," one user mused. But regardless of the reason, Costco shoppers seem pretty split down the middle when it comes to this keto dessert, so it seems that the only way to tell for sure where you fall is to try these Keto Layered Brownies for yourself.