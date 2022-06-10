The Huge Award Trisha Yearwood Is About To Receive

Since before she was a cookbook author and became a bona fide celebrity chef, the star enjoyed a long reign as one of country music's most influential leading ladies. Now, she's going back to her roots thanks to one of the music industry's most prestigious awards.

The first meal Trisha Yearwood ever made her husband Garth Brooks was fettuccine alfredo (via Good Morning America), but these days she shares her talents with the world via her Food Network show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." Although she certainly whips up lots of southern-style food like peach cobbler, she also dabbles in other culinary areas. One recent episode found the songstress preparing Italian dishes and another focuses entirely on dishes made with candy as ingredients (per Food Network).

Today, Yearwood has three cookbooks to her credit and is working on a fourth, according to Taste of Country. One favorite recipe is her chicken pot pie burger, which is made to look and act like a regular hamburger but is made with ground chicken and veggies that are standard in chicken pot pie before gravy is poured over. Now, the culinary star is being recognized for her contributions to music once more.