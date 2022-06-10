The Huge Award Trisha Yearwood Is About To Receive
Since before she was a cookbook author and became a bona fide celebrity chef, the star enjoyed a long reign as one of country music's most influential leading ladies. Now, she's going back to her roots thanks to one of the music industry's most prestigious awards.
The first meal Trisha Yearwood ever made her husband Garth Brooks was fettuccine alfredo (via Good Morning America), but these days she shares her talents with the world via her Food Network show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." Although she certainly whips up lots of southern-style food like peach cobbler, she also dabbles in other culinary areas. One recent episode found the songstress preparing Italian dishes and another focuses entirely on dishes made with candy as ingredients (per Food Network).
Today, Yearwood has three cookbooks to her credit and is working on a fourth, according to Taste of Country. One favorite recipe is her chicken pot pie burger, which is made to look and act like a regular hamburger but is made with ground chicken and veggies that are standard in chicken pot pie before gravy is poured over. Now, the culinary star is being recognized for her contributions to music once more.
Trisha Yearwood earns a music achievement award
Trisha Yearwood is undoubtedly thrilled to have been tapped to receive the 2022 Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Achievement Award, an honor that will be bestowed upon her at the Country Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event is slated to take place in Nashville on June 30, reports American Songwriter. Everyone's guessing that her plus one will be hubby and superstar in his own right, Garth Brooks.
The evening, which will honor Yearwood for work on hits like "Walkaway Joe" and "She's in Love With the Boy," will also include a surprise performer doing a musical tribute (via CMT). The award isn't just about Yearwood's songwriting skills, though. It recognizes an individual who "has significantly contributed" to the country music genre through, "their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership." All of those are things fans of her show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" know she has in spades and the evening will highlight her contributions.