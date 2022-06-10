Chipotle Just Added Its First Seasonal Beverage To The Menu

Chipotle has been consistently providing fast-casual Mexican fare over the last couple of decades. Now, the chain is dipping its toe into new waters, and adding a seasonal beverage to the menu. This is a first for the chain, which has long served a standard slate of regular drink offerings, like sodas, teas, and so on to enjoy alongside burrito bowls and that trademark guacamole.

The new summertime menu item will benefit "causes that support farmers." According to MSF Agriculture, these issues include climate problems (drought in some spots, excessive rain in others), economic woes, and debt, to name a few. 5% of profits from sales of the summery new drink will go straight to these causes, according to a company press release.

In a fitting twist, the new beverage was actually created by an organic farmer! Travis Potter, co-founder of Tractor Beverage, says that the company strives to "support the farmers who make all of our certified organic drinks possible." And now, for the big reveal on what Chipotle's very first seasonal beverage actually is...