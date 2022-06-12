Britney Spears' Wedding Guests Reportedly Didn't Get A Traditional Dinner

It's a tale as old as time. Boy meets girl on the set of girl's music video, "Slumber Party," after being selected as the narrative love interest from a pile of headshots (via Vogue). Girl falls for boy, who supports girl through her fight for conservatorship, wearing a "#FreeBritney" t-shirt and eventually proposing with a 4-carat diamond ring that says "Lioness" on the band. If you've seen it once, you've seen it a hundred times. Perhaps that's why, in Britney Spears' recent marriage to Sam Asghari, the guests apparently didn't see a typical dinner service. You know, to shake things up a bit.

Why not opt for a traditional dinner? Well, for one thing, you might want your wedding to stand out in your guests' memories, not blend together with all the others they attended the same year. Of course, you'd think seeing Britney Spears as the bride would do the job, but better to be safe than sorry. Especially when, judging from Vogue's description, the Spears-Asghari wedding had all the trappings of a traditional ceremony — from the diamond tennis bracelet and classic, white satin-trimmed veil, to the carriage pulled by a golden-hoofed white horse that brought the bride to her groom. And while that Contemporary Catering handled the citrus blossom cake for the reception, People has a source claiming that a "traditional sit-down dinner" was not on the menu for the newly minted couple.