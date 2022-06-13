Trisha Yearwood Sent A Message Of Solidarity With A Star-Studded Pic
Megastar Trisha Yearwood is known for many things. She's an award-winning country singer, actress, and accomplished chef. She's also known for advocating for equal opportunities for women in the music industry. The "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" star has done interviews in the past referencing how "women are still absolutely getting the raw end of the deal at country radio" (via Huffpost). Yearwood explained that female singers deserve to be played on the airwaves just as much as men do and that to impact real change, we have to be part of the solution.
Which is exactly what she has done by producing the powerful anthems, "Every Girl in This Town." The Grammy winner told People the song is meant to empower women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. The celebrity chef also believes in uplifting other women in the entertainment industry, which she put on display when she posted a celebrity-filled photo on Instagram that featured host Elaina D. Smith and country stars Caitlyn Smith and Lauren Alaina.
Women supporting women
In the Instagram post, Trisha Yearwood can be seen posing with the other talented women, writing in her caption, "I had so much fun at #CMAFest with my girls!! Women supporting women is always a good time!" Fans loved seeing the social media post with one commenting about what an amazing group of women they were and another adding that they loved seeing the girl power. A different Instagrammer agreed, commenting, "All gorgeous very talented women."
The accomplished ladies were attending the CMA Music Festival, which is a four-day event that's focused on all things country music in Nashville, Tennessee. Yearwood was part of a panel that included fellow country singers Smith and Alaina, who discussed how they became successful businesswomen in the industry (via YouTube). The singers provided personal experiences that helped to shape who they are today. One viewer of the event commented, "Thank you so much for sharing this was so amazing."