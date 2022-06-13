Trisha Yearwood Sent A Message Of Solidarity With A Star-Studded Pic

Megastar Trisha Yearwood is known for many things. She's an award-winning country singer, actress, and accomplished chef. She's also known for advocating for equal opportunities for women in the music industry. The "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" star has done interviews in the past referencing how "women are still absolutely getting the raw end of the deal at country radio" (via Huffpost). Yearwood explained that female singers deserve to be played on the airwaves just as much as men do and that to impact real change, we have to be part of the solution.

Which is exactly what she has done by producing the powerful anthems, "Every Girl in This Town." The Grammy winner told People the song is meant to empower women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. The celebrity chef also believes in uplifting other women in the entertainment industry, which she put on display when she posted a celebrity-filled photo on Instagram that featured host Elaina D. Smith and country stars Caitlyn Smith and Lauren Alaina.