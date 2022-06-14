Outback's New Menu Item Is Ripe For Strawberry Lovers

When most people visit a fast casual franchise restaurant like Applebees or Capital Grille, the last menu option on their mind is likely a salad, but that doesn't stop these franchised spots from selling them. One would suspect that the want for salad is especially low at steakhouses like Outback, whose claim to fame, in addition to its steaks, is its sides. At Outback, the Bloomin' Onion, a battered and fried side that is shareable amongst the entire table, is a particular draw. In fact, the Bloomin' Onion may actually be more enticing than the steak for many visitors.

However, you might be surprised to learn that not only does Outback Steakhouse have many salads on their menu ranging from the Aussie Cobb to a Brisbane Caesar to the Steakhouse Salad, but these dishes have actually been known to get some pretty solid reviews. One diner who mixed greens with their red meat remarked how much they love Outback's Steakhouse Salad, calling it "the BEST on the planet!" Another mentioned that the Bleu Cheese Chopped Salad from Outback "makes your mouth water." So rather than adding a new steak varietal or hefty side dish to their menu for the summer, they're rightly opting for a lighter new salad instead.