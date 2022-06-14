Alton Brown Teases The Best Moments From Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend - Exclusive Interview

Were there any standout moments that you can share?

There are a lot of standout moments. The funny thing in a show like this, when you get Iron Chefs at this level ... they're competing against each other, but above all, they're competing against themselves. They're competing against themselves and they're competing against the clock. Because of that, it takes the competition to a different level, because they're not just trying to beat each other.

The standout moments are all about the fact that there are so many new ingredients brought to the party that I had never seen before, and I've seen some stuff. Over the years, I've done a good bit of this kind of work, and I was really shocked by how much I did not know and felt like I was going back to school with every episode of this.

I was also very pleased with the competitors and the level of food that they brought. Chefs of really high levels are being a lot more free with their food now. They're more willing to break with the traditions of what's expected of restaurant chefs, cooking from their heritages, cooking from their experiences, their cultures. That's making shows like this a lot more vital and ... people are going to have a [much bigger chance] to connect with them because of that.

What were some of the most interesting approaches to dishes or techniques that you saw used this season?

There's a lot of fire. A lot of fire [was] used this season, which I always like to watch because it's a lot harder to control than people think. We've got a lot of really great ingredients on the secret ingredient altar, and as far as some of the cultures, we have a competitor who's from the Hmong community in Minneapolis. That's a cuisine that I knew nothing about. Anything that was educational is the stuff that I get really excited about. We also have, because of chef Dominique Crenn, we've got classical French moves that, quite frankly, people forget how much skill it takes to pull that kind of thing off. You're looking for me to bang a gong on one particular thing, and I can't. Every episode delivered that for me.

What was the most challenging secret ingredient this season, in your opinion?

As far as answering the cooking question, I'm going to say it was sturgeon. The reason for that is that sturgeon is actually pretty difficult fish to cook, and it can be rendered flavorless very easily if you're not really, really, really careful and subtle with it.