Why Kevin Bacon Isn't Jazzed About An Argentine Restaurant's Name

Kevin Bacon has been a cultural icon for decades now. He's not only known for his performances in films like "Footloose," "Apollo 13," and "A Few Good Men" but for the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," which asks players to connect an actor to Kevin Bacon in six steps or less (via NPR). The actor seems to have a sense of humor about the game and even named his charitable organization Six Degrees. He also seems to have a healthy sense of humor about his last name. In fact, he appeared in a series of commercials for the American Egg Board, seemingly just because eggs and bacon go well together (via CNN).

What the actor doesn't seem to find nearly as funny are businesses using his name and likeness without his permission. Bacon certainly didn't sound too amused when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was confronted with something strange — an unusual restaurant that exists in Argentina tries to attract customers with bacon. And not just the kind you eat with eggs.