Why Kevin Bacon Isn't Jazzed About An Argentine Restaurant's Name
Kevin Bacon has been a cultural icon for decades now. He's not only known for his performances in films like "Footloose," "Apollo 13," and "A Few Good Men" but for the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," which asks players to connect an actor to Kevin Bacon in six steps or less (via NPR). The actor seems to have a sense of humor about the game and even named his charitable organization Six Degrees. He also seems to have a healthy sense of humor about his last name. In fact, he appeared in a series of commercials for the American Egg Board, seemingly just because eggs and bacon go well together (via CNN).
What the actor doesn't seem to find nearly as funny are businesses using his name and likeness without his permission. Bacon certainly didn't sound too amused when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was confronted with something strange — an unusual restaurant that exists in Argentina tries to attract customers with bacon. And not just the kind you eat with eggs.
What is Kevin Bacon Fast Good?
Jimmy Kimmel shared with Kevin Bacon that there's a restaurant chain in Argentina called Kevin Bacon Fast Good. Adding insult to injury, for some reason the restaurant refers to its cuisine as "porn food." In a segment posted on YouTube, Kimmel showed Bacon the restaurant chain's logo, which clearly features the actor's likeness. "Listen, I clearly didn't have photo approval," Bacon said. "That is not a good picture." It's too bad he thinks so because someone on Instagram even got the Kevin Bacon Fast Good logo tattooed on their body.
The actor went on to say that he thinks there are other restaurants out there using his name and likeness, to which Kimmel asked in surprise, "Oh, you're not affiliated with this?" The "Cop Car" star confirmed that Kevin Bacon Fast Good was not a business venture of his own and mentioned having his lawyer look into it. The interior of a Kevin Bacon Fast Good restaurant can be seen in a YouTube video posted in 2019. The food items featured included mac and cheese, fried chicken, and the Kevin Bacon Butter Attack — a double cheeseburger topped with bacon and crispy onions. Who knows how long the chain will be in existence now that Kimmel has alerted Bacon? But we have a feeling that even if the restaurant ever does shut down, the world will have plenty of Kevin Bacon pun-based burgers to try.