Why Coors Light And Keystone Light Beer Packs Are Being Recalled

It's never ideal to realize that the beverage you might often have on hand in your kitchen has been pulled from store shelves. However, beer recalls do happen, and they can be quite serious. According to Food Safety News, in 2014, Constellation Brands Beer Division of Victor, New York, recalled Corona bottles after there were reports of small glass particles found in the drink. Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. had a similar glass particle recall for their Stella Artois beer bottles in 2018. And in 2020, there were reports of nearly two-dozen people being poisoned by a Brazilian beer.

An item might be recalled out of an abundance of caution when a problem is brought to a company's attention. But a beer brand doesn't always need to discover a potential danger to the public to decide to issue a recall. Recently, Molson Coors, which owns products such as Keystone Light and Coors Light, pulled variations of both products from store shelves after a different kind of concern was raised.