The New Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Will Be The Biggest One Yet

British chef Gordon Ramsay has certainly left his mark on the United States. He's hosted numerous television shows based in the U.S., including "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay also owns plenty of restaurants around the country, with new locations popping up regularly.

Ramsay opened his first-ever U.S. establishment back in 2006; it was called Gordon Ramsay at the London, and it lived in Midtown's London NYC Hotel, per TODAY. Though the restaurant has since closed, Ramsay hasn't slowed down when it comes to opening new locations. According to his website, he currently owns 13 establishments from coast to coast, including multiple restaurants in New Jersey and Las Vegas.

Ramsay has started to expand his line of "Hell's Kitchen"-inspired restaurants, too. The eponymous eateries are currently open in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with another one set to open in Atlantic City. Now, Ramsay has just announced that the fourth Hell's Kitchen restaurant is planned for San Diego — and it's going to be the biggest one yet.