The US's 'Most-Loved' Restaurants, According To DoorDash

American psychologist Barry Schwartz and anyone else who has ever been hungry for dinner will tell you that too many choices can lead to decision paralysis. Even when you're famished, deciding which restaurant to go to — or even what to pick up from the grocery store — can turn into a far more arduous process than it needs to be. When you factor in food delivery service apps, decision-making gets even harder, as there are infinitely more eateries on your phone screen than there are in your neighborhood.

That's why DoorDash and other such apps have introduced "Favorites Near You" features that save you (or try to) from spending too long figuring out what you're in the mood for. For instance, if you see that the people in your area are jazzed about the chicken biryani from the Indian restaurant you've passed by dozens of times but never tried, you might be more inclined to give it a go.

In its June 13 list of 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022, DoorDash drew from its own data to let diners in on the most popular restaurants in every state.