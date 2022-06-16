20% Think This Brand Has The Worst Frozen Fish Sticks

Frozen food staples vary greatly from household to household, but a few popular items stand out as particularly iconic denizens of the modern icebox. You have your Ore-Ida crinkle fries (these double as ice packs), your peas and carrots (these also double as ice packs), your frozen desserts, and your fish sticks, sometimes known as fish fingers. As people continue to sing the paeans to frozen food that linger from early-pandemic dining trends, frozen fish sticks are as hot as ever. They provide quick bites of protein and carbohydrates in cute little shapes, which make them a treasured dinner or mid-day snack option for tiny humans known as children.

While fish sticks are certainly not immune to the global inflation crisis, they're still enjoying plenty of real estate in shoppers' grocery carts. Plus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched a big campaign to make the food item healthier by sending over $5 billion each to two seafood brands to encourage them to use Alaska pollock in their fish sticks (via IntraFish).

As you'd expect, some brands are more popular than others. In fact, as found in a Mashed poll, one brand is undoubtedly the least beloved.