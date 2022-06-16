The Extreme Way A Texas Restaurant Owner Sandwiched His Competitor

There's a battle going on right now in Montgomery, Texas: a battle of the meats. A 16-year-old, Jacob Irving, decided to open a hot dog food truck. Irving is also selling crinkle-cut fries and funnel cake with a choice of toppings, per the local newspaper, Community Impact, in Houston. The hot dogs can be served with onions, jalapenos, cheese, sauerkraut, and even homemade chili, per the food truck's website. That's already pretty industrious for a teenager.

In fact, of running the business, Irving told Click2Houston, "I definitely don't get the normal luxuries of (being) a teenager, but I get a lot of freedom that comes with being an adult too." But this isn't just the story of a hardworking teen. Irving started operating the truck, which he calls Pop Pop's Dandy Dog truck, across the street from a restaurant called Old Montgomery Steakhouse.

The steakhouse is owned by a man named Wayne Klung. He was not enjoying the food truck patrons taking up space in his parking lot and coming into his restaurant to use the bathroom. So, Klung decided not to take the competition lying down and made a plan. According to Delish, he started advertising and selling $1.50 hot dogs at the restaurant, and on top of that, free ice cream for kids! Though this seems like an innocuous solution, especially since the truck was using Klung's property, Irving was not happy and escalated the battle.