Why Coca-Cola Was Forced To Reveal Its Plans For Russia

When "Vkusno & tochka" or "Tasty & that's it" first opened its doors in Moscow on June 12, the successor to McDonald's in Russia indicated it was selling a range of items including French fries, a burger known as the Grand De Luxe, chicken nuggets, and cherry pies, as well as bottled water and Coca Cola, per The Wall Street Journal. Even then, the new fast food chain's chief executive Oleg Paroev warned that the menu "would likely change due to the restrictions of foreign suppliers selling into the Russian market."

It seems like Paroev's warning might be coming true — at least on the beverage front and a lot sooner than anyone might think. Coca-Cola HBC has released a statement that all of its Russian customers "are in the process of depleting stock," and once that's done, the beverage will "no longer produce or sell Coca-Cola or other brands of the Coca-Cola Company in Russia," per Reuters.