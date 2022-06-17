Pepsi Just Dropped Its First Canned Mocktail

The "spiked seltzer," or canned sparkling water cocktail, is ubiquitous these days, having experienced a meteoric surge in popularity beginning about three years ago and netting a whopping $2.7 billion in sales between June 2019 and June 2020 (per Delish). While it is rather late, perhaps, for PepsiCo to get in the game in 2022, it is fighting for its share of what has become a very crowded market with its latest offering, which puts a twist on the ready-to-drink beverage. The company is living by the words of Richard Wilson, vice president of the drink development and formulation consultancy Wilson Beverages, who told Food Processing that while he gets constant requests to create new hard seltzers, "There's still room for growth if you're innovative."

Including its eponymous brand, Pepsi owns 10 billion-dollar beverages (think Gatorade, Dr. Pepper, Schweppes, Sierra Mist, Tropicana). And the product Pepsi deputed on June 16 is actually its second entrée into the spiked seltzer category, following its introduction of Hard Mountain Dew earlier this year. Sensibly, according to Trend Hunter, the new drink is marketed by Pepsi's bubly brand (think handsome chanteur Michael Bublé, who appears in the commercials.)

So, why is the company banking on bubly Bellini Bliss when customers have dozens of options of spiked seltzer from which to choose? Well, the drink is differentiated from the competition by more than just its unique flavor.