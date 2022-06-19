Kevin Hart And A Burger King Chef Are Teaming Up On An Unexpected Venture

Comedian Kevin Hart sounded like a man with a mission when he made a recent revelation on Instagram. "I am THRILLED to announce that I have collaborated with an All-Star team of partners and industry leaders to create an industry-changing restaurant call 'Hart House' ! This thing is going to be HUGE," he said, adding, "We're going to serve delicious, sustainable food, that delivers 'Can't-Believe-It' Flavor in every bite!!! We'll be opening our first few locations in the LA area, but we will be expanding quickly. Stay tuned for more!!"

The new quick-service restaurant is the result of a partnership between the comedian, businessman Andy Hooper, and chef Michael Salem, who used to be Burger King's most senior leader in culinary innovation and spearheaded the development of the plant-based Whopper, per Veg News. The restaurant will be known as "Hart House," per Los Angeles Magazine, and promises to provide plant-based food and milkshakes that won't contain bad-for-you food items — from hormones and preservatives, to high-fructose corn syrup. The group's goal? Get meat-eaters who have preconceived notions about plant-based diets to change their minds about plant-based meals.

As Salem put it: "We're not sacrificing. We're still delivering great crave-able flavor. We're still delivering products that you want to take to your friends and share. It just happens to be really good for you. It happens to be plant-based, and you happen to feel a lot better after you eat it."