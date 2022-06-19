Why Father's Day Is 'Emotionally Complex' For Andrew Zimmern

Despite all evidence to the contrary (see: our fixation on seasonal Frappuccinos, national eating contests, the "Transformers" franchise), human beings are emotionally complex creatures. And some of the greatest emotional depths to mine involve family ties. The relationships that molded us as children have the potential to heavily impact the way we see ourselves as adults until such a time that we potentially procreate and invariably continue the cycle of shaping our own kids in new ways. So, when Andrew Zimmern posted on Instagram for Father's Day, calling the holiday "emotionally complex," there's no doubt that followers around the world nodded their heads in understanding.

The James Beard Award-winning chef and ex-host of "Bizarre Foods" is famously forthcoming about his background and personal life. "In every family, we can see reflections of ourselves," he told Travel + Leisure when explaining his interest in hosting "Family Dinner" on Discovery+. Zimmern went on to explain that his parents divorced when he was a child. That meant that he spent a lot of time doing family dinners at his friends' houses and exploring the eclectic food world of his native New York City with his dad. The show, about that family connection at the dinner table, wound up being a "healing" experience for Zimmern, for whom family dinners, as he told Parade magazine, were both "happy and very sad." So, what is it about Father's Day specifically that has all that emotional complexity rising to the surface?