Why Some Fans Of Dunkin's Frozen Coffee Might Be Out Of Luck

There's never a bad time of year for iced coffee – at least, that's what 63% of java drinkers said in a 2020 survey conducted by One Poll and Mr. Coffee. However, with CNN reporting that a large portion of the U.S. will be experiencing yet another heat wave next week, some coffee lovers may be looking for an even colder way to get the caffeinated bean juice coursing through their bodies during the upcoming summer months. Luckily, most coffee shops offer some sort of blended java drink that customers can order to beat the heat with while simultaneously getting an energy boost. Starbucks, for example, has its signature Frappuccino, while Dutch Bros' version is known as the Dutch Freeze. Dunkin' also has a selection of Frozen Coffees for customers to choose from – though at least some of those seeking one out in the near future may end up leaving the coffee-and donut giant empty-handed.

Such was the case for one Dunkin' fan on Reddit, who shared that they were unable to get their beloved Frozen Coffee during a recent trip to one of the chain's locations in Maine. "I get there and the guy says 'we don't have frozen stuff anymore, no dunkin does' lmao what?? I just got some the other day?" Reddit user u/weebslayer36 posted on Saturday, June 18. Could this mean that the fan-favorite frozen beverage lineup has seen its last days?