The Chocolatey Dessert Idea Paula Deen Shared In Honor Of Father's Day

While cooking has captured Paula Deen's heart, there are many things she holds dear that can't be served on a plate — family, in particular. According to Deen's website, one of the crucial lessons she learned over the course of her life was: "I know I wouldn't be where I am without help from friends, family, and strangers, and I always do my best to give thanks." She has a lot to be thankful for. As her site describes, her son "Bobby Deen has long been an essential ingredient in the recipe that has made his mother Paula Deen an American cooking icon." Both Bobby and her son Jamie have co-owned restaurants with Paula and appeared with her on camera.

The famous family woman showed appreciation for dads when she shared a YouTube video all about Father's Day and how some of her family members wanted to celebrate it. But for Paula Deen, the meaning of family goes beyond biology: "Family isn't just blood — it's those you love unconditionally." A non-relative who has become more like family is her assistant Eddie, who is so important to her that she took a page from his book when choosing to share a recipe for Father's Day.