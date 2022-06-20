The Problem Dieitians Have With TikTok's 'Healthy Coke' Trend

Nothing quenches thirst on a hot summer day quite like an ice-cold soda, but a trend has people trying to wean themselves off the sugary beverages and on to a vinegar-based alternative. Amanda Jones set off the viral "Healthy Coke" trend with a TikTok post in which she added balsamic vinegar to a glass of seltzer and ice.

Most commenters from the original video were skeptical, but a small handful jumped on board and was eager to try something new that could offset the downsides of drinking too many sodas. "I know it's not real but I must try," said one person in the comments. Another commenter wrote, "zero chance that tastes like Coke." Most of the reactions echoed that latter sentiment. Nevertheless, the app is rife with other people trying out the unusual combination.

While "Healthy Coke," certainly looks like the real thing, many who've tried it contest that it tastes anything like Coca-Cola. One TikToker tried the trend, and she called it delicious, claiming it was "her new drink." A commenter on her video said, "It does not taste identical to a Coke. However, it tastes super good. May not be for everyone."